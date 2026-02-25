Andhra govt working towards developing state as 'rare earth element corridor': Minister

Amaravati, Feb 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Mines Minister K Ravindra on Wednesday said that the government is working towards developing the state as a "rare earth element corridor".

Addressing a workshop in Vijayawada, the minister noted that beach sand minerals are key for the industrial development of Andhra Pradesh.

"Andhra Pradesh coastline is a repository of key minerals to the country. The government is moving forward to develop the state as a rare earth element corridor," Ravindra said.

Along with exploring minerals and transforming the state into a hub of manufacturing, he said the southern state is proceeding towards becoming Swarna Andhra (golden Andhra).

According to the minister, the coastline stretching from Srikakulam to Machilipatnam is richly endowed with mineral wealth.

In addition, to being a source of income, he said beach sand minerals have become crucial for the clean energy, electrical vehicles, electronics, aerospace and defence industries.

He said 16 kinds of mineral reserves have been identified in over 16,000 hectares in the state. PTI STH KH