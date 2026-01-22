Andhra grounds Rs 2.5 lakh cr investment pledges inked in 2025 WEF, says CM

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said investment pledges worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore inked during the 2025 edition of the WEF have been grounded.

The chief minister disclosed this information at the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland during an interaction with Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, an official release said.

"Rs 2.5 lakh crore worth investments from the negotiations held during 2025 Davos visit have been grounded," Naidu said in the release.

Observing that the WEF is a great platform to learn about global industrial trends, the CM said the visit to Davos will come handy to brand Andhra Pradesh and to gauge new policies in the market.

In three days at Davos, Naidu said the success achieved in the fields of green energy, technology, Artificial Intelligence, agriculture and tourism were showcased.

Unlike earlier, the CM noted that top companies are more interested in India nowadays.

Youth, strong leadership and policies are the factors driving the establishment of companies in every sector in Andhra Pradesh, he said in the release.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekaran said special executives from Tata Trusts will be sent to Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in the state for implementing its programmes and for further deliberations.

Naidu requested the Tata Group chairman to hasten Tata projects in the state.

He also requested Chandrasekaran to consider investing in the three sports cities the southern state is planning to build.