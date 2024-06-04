Andhra Guv accepts Jagan's resignation, requests him to continue till new govt is formed govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday accepted Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's resignation and requested him to continue in the office until the formation of a new government, said an official.

Anil Kumar Singhal, special chief secretary to the Governor noted that Nazeer accepted Reddy's resignation with effect from June 4.

"Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh submitted his resignation to the Governor. The Governor, while accepting the resignation with effect from June 4, requested Reddy to continue in office till the formation of a new government," said Singhal in a press release.

Following YSR Congress' defeat in the Assembly polls, Reddy on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Speaker Thammineni Sitaram also lost the poll to his TDP rival K Ravi Kumar in Amadalavalas segment.

According to the latest information disseminated by the Election Commission, TDP has won 121 Assembly seats, Janasena 20 and BJP six.

TDP is leading in 13 Assembly segments, Janasena (one) and BJP (two) while YSRCP has won only seven Assembly seats even as it is leading in five segments.

The NDA - TDP, BJP and Janasena - has so far won 147 Assembly seats.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase. PTI STH GDK SS