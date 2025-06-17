Andhra Guv appeals for mass participation in Yoga Day celebrations

Amaravati, June 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday urged people of the state to actively participate in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Vizag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the mega yoga day celebrations on Saturday in the port city.

Calling yoga India’s gift to the world, the Governor called on people to turn up in large numbers to make the event a grand success.

“Governor Abdul Nazeer appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to actively participate in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations being held on June 21 in a large number and to make it a grand success,” said a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said the month-long ‘Yogandhra’ programme that commenced on May 21 with yoga-themed activities has attracted a large number of people to participate in it with great enthusiasm.

More than five lakh people are expected to participate in the event in Visakhapatnam and lakhs of people across the state, making it one of the largest synchronized yoga events ever held, he said.

According to Nazeer, the practice of yoga unites individual consciousness with universal consciousness, and fosters a perfect harmony among the mind, body, and nature. PTI STH ROH