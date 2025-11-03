Andhra Guv, CM congratulate Indian women’s cricket team on winning World Cup

Amaravati, Nov 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the World Cup.

The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever World Cup.

The Governor said the women’s cricket team has made the country and the people proud with their outstanding performance.

“Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, for their spectacular win in the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday,” said a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Nazeer wished many more successful campaigns for the Indian women’s cricket team.

The Chief Minister said the women’s cricket team has scripted history, making the entire nation proud.

“The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has scripted history by winning the World Cup! Our daughters have made the entire nation proud,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Their remarkable performance, tireless determination, and indomitable spirit have inspired every Indian and left the world in awe, he said.

In his message, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Indian women’s cricket team has scripted history at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai by winning the world cup after a thrilling match.

“The teamwork, confidence, and passion they have shown made the entire nation proud. It's great to see that a Kadapa girl, Sricharani, is part of the champion team,” said Reddy in a post on X.

This glorious win will be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket, he said, adding that this victory is an inspiration for every young Indian to dream big. PTI STH ROH