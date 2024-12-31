Andhra Guv, CM congratulate ISRO for launching PSLV-C60

Amaravati, Dec 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated ISRO for successfully launching PSLV-C60 rocket carrying two spacecraft to demonstrate space docking capability.

The Governor congratulated the entire team behind the successful launch of PSLV- C60 rocket as part of its ambitious and critical space docking experiment (SpaDeX) mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"The Governor said SpaDeX is a pioneering mission to establish India's capability in orbital docking and the successful mission added another feather in ISRO's cap," said an official press release from the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said PSLV-C60 mission marks another space milestone for the Indian space agency.

"SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) is a pioneering mission to establish India's capability in orbital docking, a crucial step for future human spaceflight and satellite servicing," said Naidu in a post on X. PTI STH ADB