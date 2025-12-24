Andhra Guv, CM congratulate ISRO on LVM3-M6 success

Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday greeted ISRO on the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission.

The LVM3-M6 mission successfully deployed the US communication satellite BlueBird Block-2 into its intended orbit.

The Governor said the LVM3 mission carrying the next-generation communication satellite marked a new milestone for the country.

“Congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, and placing the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit,” said Nazeer in an official release from the Lok Bhavan.

He said the mission added another feather to ISRO’s cap and wished the organisation many more such successful missions in the future.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful launch of LVM3-M6 from Sriharikota." The CM noted that the successful launch has strengthened India’s commercial space capabilities and enhanced its standing as a trusted global launch partner.

He wished all scientists, engineers and all those who contributed to the mission’s success.

Jagan congratulated ISRO and its dedicated team on the successful LVM3-M6 mission.

"Placing the satellite into its intended orbit is a proud moment for India and a testament to our scientific excellence. A salute to the scientists and engineers whose hard work continues to inspire the nation," said the former CM in a post on X.