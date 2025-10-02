Andhra Guv, CM extend Dasara greetings to people

Amaravati, Oct 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami.

Governor Nazeer conveyed his wishes to the people of the state.

“On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Vijaya Dasami is one of the most significant festivals in our tradition, symbolising supremacy of Dharma and victory of good over evil,” said the Governor in a Raj Bhavan press release.

He further prayed to Goddess Durga to shower her choicest blessings on the state and its people.

Naidu said the festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the victory of righteousness, reflecting India’s cultural traditions.

“On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. I pray to Goddess Durga to bless our state with peace, harmony, prosperity, and progress,” said Naidu in a post on X.

In his message, Reddy emphasised that the festival reminds everyone that however strong evil may appear, good ultimately triumphs with the blessings of the Goddess.

“The essence of Vijaya Dasami is that good always wins over evil. I sincerely wish that Goddess Kanaka Durgamma, who protects all beings, showers her choicest blessings on everyone,” said Reddy in a post on X. PTI MS STH ROH