Andhra Guv, CM extend greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Naidu lauded Modi as the “right leader at the right time”, guiding the nation with clarity, determination, and reforms that have brought meaningful change across the country.

“Warmest birthday greetings to our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. His absolute commitment to the people and the nation’s prosperity has touched countless lives and strengthened India’s global standing,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Naidu also wished the Prime Minister good health, boundless energy, and many more years of service to the nation.

Nazeer conveyed his greetings on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“With great pleasure and privilege, I convey heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to PM Modi on his birthday," said the governor in a post on X.

The Governor remarked that under Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as the fourth-largest economy, and prayed for his long, fruitful, and healthy life dedicated to the service of the people and the nation.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the Prime Minister a long, healthy, and blessed life in service to the Nation.

"Wishing you a long, healthy, and blessed life in service to the Nation," said Reddy in a post on X.

PTI MS STH ROH