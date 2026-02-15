Andhra Guv, CM extend Mahashivratri greetings

Amaravati, Feb 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion would inspire a spirit of love, amity and brotherhood among all citizens.

“On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and offers an opportunity for spiritual awakening,” said Nazeer in an official release from Lok Bhavan.

In his message, Chief Minister Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is blessed to house the sacred Srisailam Jyotirlinga shrine.

Drawing from the Shiva Purana, he mentioned that Lord Shiva manifested in the form of a Lingam on this day.

“On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I extend my greetings to the people of the state. Let us celebrate the festival with devotion and night-long vigil, praying that Lord Shiva’s blessings ensure prosperity for all,” he said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said Mahashivaratri signifies devotion, discipline and reverence towards Lord Shiva.

“On the sacred occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I extend my greetings to all the people of the state and pray that the blessings of Lord Mallikarjuna be upon everyone always,” said Reddy in a post on X. PTI MS ROH