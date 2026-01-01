Andhra Guv, CM Naidu extends New Year greetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Z Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people of the state.

The Governor noted that the New Year offers hope for a bright future, fresh opportunities and inspiration to achieve new goals.

"I wish the New Year brings cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to all," said Nazeer in a Lok Bhavan press release.

Extending heartfelt wishes, Naidu said the year 2025 delivered unforgettable successes under the NDA coalition government and marked a major turning point for Andhra Pradesh's journey from "destruction towards development".

"I sincerely wish that the New Year 2026, beginning as per the English calendar, fills everyone's lives with new light. I promise to work towards delivering double happiness, welfare, and development to the people this year," the ruling TDP supremo said in a social media post.

The year 2025 will be remembered for overcoming multiple crises and challenges while achieving significant progress across sectors, he added.

Naidu further wished that more steps would be taken towards achieving the goal of a healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his New Year wishes, expressing hope that 2026 would be a year of good health and deep fulfillment.

"Wishing you and your loved ones a year filled with light and laughter," the former CM said in a post on 'X'.