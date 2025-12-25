Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan extend Christmas greetings

Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Christmas greetings.

Christmas is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and is observed across the world as a festival of joy, hope, and spiritual reflection, Naidu said.

"On the occasion of Christmas, I wholeheartedly wish that this festival fills all our lives with new light," Naidu said in a post on X.

The chief minister also noted that Christmas renews faith in humanity.

The values shown by Christ--love, forgiveness, patience, and service--are even more essential for today's society, he said, reaffirming that the state government stands firmly in support of pastors upholding the Christian faith, he said.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government disbursed over Rs 50 crore as honoraria to more than 8,000 pastors as a Christmas gift. More than 8,000 pastors will benefit Rs 6,000 per month for a period of 12 months.

Governor Nazeer observed that Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ and an occasion to spread love, kindness, compassion, and generosity.

"I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Christmas," Nazeer said in an official press release from Lok Bhavan.

The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration to lead a life of virtue and faith, he said, praying for peace and harmony in the world and wishing everyone a Happy and Merry Christmas.

Similarly, the former CM Jagan extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians across Andhra Pradesh and the world.

"Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, who came into the world to guide humanity with noble values and selfless service," said Jagan in a YSRCP press release.

Compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, charity, and sacrifice are timeless values taught by Christ, he said, adding that the festival reminds people to uphold these ideals in daily life. PTI MS STH ADB