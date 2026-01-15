Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan extend Sankranthi greetings

Amaravati, Jan 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended Sankranthi greetings to the people of the state.

Nazeer said that Sankranthi, the harvest festival that marks the Sun's transition into the Capricorn zodiac, holds a significant place in the cultural traditions of Andhra Pradesh and is celebrated with gaiety and thanksgiving.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the joyous occasion of Sankranthi," Nazeer said in an official release from Lok Bhavan.

The festival revives memories of age-old traditions and binds all sections of society together, he said, expressing hope that it inspires love, affection, amity, and brotherhood.

The chief minister in his greetings said Sankranthi fills lives with happiness and joy and hoped that villages flourish with abundant crops.

"On the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti, I extend my warm greetings to the people of the state," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He wished happiness for farmers, rewards for the hardworking, and assured that the government would act responsibly through appropriate schemes to achieve inclusive development.

Similarly, Jagan in his greetings on 'X' said, "Bhogi burns away evil, Sankranti welcomes happiness and prosperity, and Kanuma celebrates affection towards livestock." He wished health, joy, and prosperity to families and conveyed greetings to Telugu people across the world.

Makara Sankranthi marks the harvest festival of Andhra Pradesh, symbolising gratitude to the Sun God, agrarian prosperity, renewal, and the deep-rooted cultural traditions of the state.

The festival is celebrated with Bhogi bonfires, colourful rangoli, traditional sweets, kite flying, and family gatherings, reflecting joy, togetherness, and reverence for age-old customs.

Sankranthi brings communities together as people exchange greetings, wear new clothes, visit temples, and celebrate the spirit of harvest with devotion, harmony, and festive cheer.

Tirumala witnessed heavy footfall on Sankranthi as thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, with the hill shrine resonating with devotional chants and festive spiritual fervour. PTI MS KH