Andhra Guv, CM mourn death of veteran actor Dharmendra

Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed grief over the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Expressing profound grief, Nazeer described Dharmendra as an extraordinary artist who earned immense love from audiences across the country.

“The demise of legendary actor Dharmendra, who acted in over 300 films and earned the title of He-Man of Indian cinema, is deeply saddening,” he said in a press release from Raj Bhavan.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, calling the loss "irreparable" to Indian cinema.

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of the iconic Bollywood star, the Chief Minister said Dharmendra’s unforgettable performances left a lasting impression on Indian cinema.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra, who touched the hearts of millions with his remarkable roles. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Recalling Dharmendra’s illustrious career spanning more than six decades, the TDP supremo noted that his contribution to Indian cinema would be remembered for generations.

Reddy also mourned the veteran actor’s passing.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May God give them strength during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” said Reddy in a post on X. PTI MS STH ROH