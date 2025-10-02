Andhra Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Amaravati, Oct 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary.

Governor Nazeer paid homage to the Father of the Nation.

“Gandhi Jayanthi is celebrated all over the world as the ‘International Day of Non-violence.’ On this day, let us pledge to rededicate ourselves to the principles of Truth and Non-violence, by following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi,” said the Governor in a Raj Bhavan press release.

Naidu noted that Gandhi led the country from the forefront in India’s struggle for independence, guiding the nation on the path of unity and fighting the British Empire with peace and nonviolence.

“On the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, I pay my grand tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. I pray that the values he practised continue to inspire our younger generation,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Reddy said freedom is not only for oneself but must be equal for all.

“Freedom is not only for us, it must be equal for others as well. Today, on the occasion of the Father of the Nation’s birth anniversary, we pay our respects,” said Reddy in a post on X. PTI MS STH ROH