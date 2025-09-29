Andhra Guv, CM, YSRCP chief congratulate Indian cricket team on winning Asia Cup 2025

Amaravati, Sep 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai.

Nazeer praised the Indian cricket team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, for their spectacular victory against Pakistan.

The governor observed that the team has made the nation and people proud with their outstanding performance and wished them continued success, glory, and future victories.

"Congratulations to Team India led by Captain Suryakumar Yadav, on their spectacular victory in the finals of the Asia Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday," he said in a post on 'X'.

In his message, the chief minister said that the Indian team's determination, teamwork and spirit have made the nation proud.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on their emphatic victory over Pakistan and for lifting the Asia Cup! Your determination, teamwork and spirit have made the nation proud. A glorious moment for Indian cricket!," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister also praised Tilak Varma's composure and brilliance under pressure, noting that his exceptional innings powered India to victory against Pakistan.

"What a star! Our Telugu boy, Tilak Varma, absolutely owned the pitch with a match-winning innings. His composure and brilliance are inspiring," Naidu said in another post.

This performance, he remarked, reflects "the fire and determination Telugu youth are made of". Naidu further noted that Varma has made the entire state proud with his achievement.

Echoing the same, Reddy extended his congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their remarkable victory in the Asia Cup final.

He particularly lauded team member Tilak Varma from Hyderabad for consistent brilliance throughout the tournament.

"A special shoutout to our very own Telugu star, Tilak Varma, for his crucial performance in the final and consistent brilliance. Truly commendable effort," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

Varma, the sinewy left-hander from the city of Nizams, produced a heady cocktail of chutzpah and discretion to guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final.

Needing 10 off the last over, Varma deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary. PTI MS STH KH