Andhra Guv congratulates CM Naidu as TDP-led govt completes one year

Amaravati, June 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the completion of one year of the TDP-led government in office.

In the 2024 general elections, the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena won 164 out of 175 assembly seats.

“I congratulate Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on completing one year of government. The vision of SwarnaAndhra@2047 truly aligns with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,” said Nazeer in a post on X.

With an aim to achieve the target of an annual growth rate of 15 percent, Nazeer said the southern state is headed in the right direction to achieve the ambitious target of USD 2.4 trillion economy (GSDP) by 2047.

“We are picking up speed and I am sure Andhra Pradesh will soon become the No. 1 state in the country, in all respects. I wish Chandrababu Naidu all the very best in his efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state,” he added.

PTI STH ROH