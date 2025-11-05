Andhra Guv congratulates Nara Bhuvaneswari on winning awards in London

Amaravati, Nov 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday congratulated Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for receiving the prestigious Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025 at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors held in London.

Bhuvaneswari, Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited and Managing Trustee of the NTR Memorial Trust, was honoured for her contributions to public service, social empowerment, and impactful leadership.

"Nazeer congratulated Bhuvaneswari for being conferred with the Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025 at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London for her exemplary service in public and corporate spheres," said a press release from Raj Bhavan.

The governor also congratulated her on receiving the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance under the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category.

Past recipients of the award include former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Hinduja Group Co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives Chairperson Rajashree Birla, and Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, among others.