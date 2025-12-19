Andhra Guv reiterates commitment to resolve issues faced by ex-servicemen

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday said the state government sainik welfare department is fully committed to resolving problems faced by ex-servicemen.

The Governor made the remarks while participating as the chief guest at the Armed Forces Flag Day programme held at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhavan here.

"Indian Armed Forces hold a special place in the hearts of all Indians and the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Sainik Welfare Department are fully committed to resolving the problems of ex-servicemen," said Nazeer, participating as the chief guest at Armed Forces Flag Day programme held at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhavan here.

He saluted the Armed Forces for their valour, devotion to duty and professionalism.

The Governor also released Margadarsi, a compilation of welfare measures for ex-servicemen implemented by the sainik welfare department, and later felicitated families of martyrs, gallantry award recipients and outstanding achievers. PTI MS STH ADB