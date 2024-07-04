Andhra HC directs govt not to proceed with demolishing YSRCP offices unilaterally

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 4 (PTI) In a major relief to YSR Congress Party, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to exercise its power to demolish the opposition party's offices only if their construction is against public interest and cause public nuisance, among other reasons.

The court issued these directions to the state government after hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the opposition party against government notices to the YSRCP on its party offices located at some places in the state.

The court noted that if the deviations in the construction of YSRCP district offices were minor, minimal or trivial and do not affect the public at large, then the government authorities shall not resort to their demolition.

"The power of demolition should not be resorted to unless the overwhelming public interest is involved," the court said.

It directed the state government authorities to follow the due procedure in accordance with law and also enabled the opposition party to submit its documents, explanations and other proof within a fortnight pertaining to its district offices construction.

The court directed the state government to accord due opportunity of hearing to YSRCP and also observed that no coercive steps should be taken while probing the constructions.

Allowing the opposition party to avail and exhaust all the remedies available under law, it also directed the authorities to act fairly and objectively in consonance with the provisions of law.

A major controversy erupted in the southern state recently in the wake of YSRCP's under-construction central party office demolition at Tadepalli, and subsequent notices to its district party offices which are under various stages of construction.

The TDP-led government also comprising BJP and Janasena has alleged that 18 such offices were 'totally unauthorised buildings.' Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh pegged the value of these offices at Rs 2,000 crore. PTI STH GDK SS