Andhra HC quashes case against Allu Arjun for alleged election code violation

Amaravati, Nov 6 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed a police case filed against Telugu actor Allu Arjun for allegedly violating the mode code of conduct during the general election.

According to the FIR, Arjun was invited to YSRCP leader Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy's home on May 11 at Nandyala town without prior permission from the returning officer.

His arrival resulted in a large public gathering, leading to the alleged violation of the mode code of conduct, prompting Nandyala police to register a case, mentioning Arjun as A1 and Reddy as A2 as parties.

The FIR contended that though Reddy was aware of the potential for a large crowd, he failed to seek permission for Arjun's visit, "leading to the disobedience of the rules laid down for the electoral process." Consequently, Arjun and Reddy approached the high court to dismiss the case, arguing that Arjun's visit was personal and without political motivation.

The two contended that they should not be held responsible for the crowd gathered outside the YSRCP leader's house.

After temporarily halting all the proceedings on the case in October, the court on Wednesday quashed the petition against Arjun and Reddy, following a review of the case and deliberations. PTI STH NB VN VN