Andhra Health Minister promises no disruption to services by NTR Seva Trust

Amaravati, Aug 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday promised here that there would be no disruption to NTR Vaidya Seva Trust services as the state government is giving utmost priority to clear the pending dues of private hospitals.

NTR Seva Trust offers free healthcare to eligible poor people with the aim of achieving universal health coverage for below poverty line (BPL) families in the southern state.

Several poor patients benefit through this scheme in private hospitals while the government foots their bills.

Immediately after coming to power, Yadav said the NDA government disbursed Rs 162 crore in the first trance and Rs 200 crore today while another Rs 300 crore will be paid in a week's time.

"There will be no disruption to NTR Vaidya Seva services. Our government is according utmost priority to clear pending dues of hospitals," he said at a press conference at the Secretariat.

According to the minister, AP Specialty Hospitals Association had served 13 notices in the erstwhile YSRCP government over pending dues but met with little success.

However, he asserted that the current government was receptive to the association's notices and also held negotiations with it, including initiating steps to release dues worth Rs 662 crore until now.

Out of Rs 2,500 crore worth outstanding dues, Yadav said 35 per cent has been cleared, adding that the prospect of monthly payments would be taken up with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Further, he vowed that the alleged irregularities committed during the previous YSRCP government will be probed to bring the culprits to book.

Moreover, he noted that a string of government general hospitals (GGHs) will be overhauled to render services to people. PTI STH KH