Andhra: Heavy rains leave Vijayawada waterlogged, one dead

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 14 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada, leaving several areas waterlogged, and a 51-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into an underground drainage, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation said on Thursday.

According to the local body, the cleaning work of the drainage near Gulammohiddin Street was on and Rao fell into it as the area was waterlogged.

"Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving several areas waterlogged and claiming the life of Rao," the VMC said in an official release.

Due to heavy rains starting around 9 pm on Tuesday, the locality was inundated, with water levels rising nearly three feet above the road and overflowing across all streets, the corporation said.

The VMC has advised residents in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

On Wednesday night, several places in and around Vijayawada witnessed torrential downpour.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take precautionary measures.

"Officials should take precautionary measures and sudden flood inflows from streams and rivulets in the Krishna River basin must be monitored continuously," the CM said in an official release on Wednesday.