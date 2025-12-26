Andhra High Court work commences in Amaravati

Amaravati, Dec 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana inaugurated the raft foundation works for the new High Court building in the greenfield capital city here.

This marks a major milestone in the state government's push to accelerate the development of 'iconic structures' in the capital city.

The High Court building is designed by world-renowned architectural firm Norman Foster and Partners.

The work was initiated after performing special prayers at the site.

"The High Court will be constructed as an iconic B+G+7 floor structure over a total built-up area of 21 lakh square feet, housing 52 court halls," said an official press release on Thursday.

The Minister noted that construction across Amaravati is progressing rapidly and the HC is one of the seven buildings being developed as iconic structures to define the capital's skyline.

According to Narayana, court halls will be located on the second, fourth and sixth floors, while the Chief Justice’s court will be situated on the eighth floor.

The Municipal Minister said the target is to complete the High Court construction by the end of 2027.

