Andhra, Indonesia have significant potential to expand trade: Diplomat

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia have significant potential to expand bilateral trade, with the secondary and tertiary food processing sectors emerging as key areas for collaboration, a diplomat said on Friday.

Eddy Wardoyo, Consul General of Indonesia in Mumbai, who met representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers in Vijayawada, said the state has strong capabilities in agriculture, food processing and manufacturing.

"The Consul General discussed avenues to strengthen trade and investment relations between Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia. He highlighted the facilitation measures and advantages offered by Indonesia to exporters from Andhra Pradesh and noted the state’s strengths in agriculture, food processing and manufacturing," the Andhra Pradesh Chambers said in a press release.

Highlighting complementarities between the two regions, Wardoyo expressed interest in working closely with the Andhra Pradesh Chambers and identified priority sectors for cooperation, including agriculture, value-added aquaculture, palm oil, education and manufacturing.

He said the Indonesian government provides market intelligence to Indian exporters and facilitates business matchmaking with Indonesian companies.

Wardoyo also pointed out that Indonesia offers attractive incentives in key sectors and operates Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with zero import and export duties.

During the discussions, members of the business chamber suggested organising structured matchmaking programmes between exporters and importers from Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia to promote partnerships and accelerate trade flows.

The possibility of conducting trade in local currencies, including rupee-based trade, was also noted as a positive development for enhancing bilateral trade, the press release said.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Chambers expressed willingness to identify 20 interested enterprises from the state to explore business opportunities in Indonesia. PTI STH SSK