Andhra introduces rapid kits to curb illegal transport of ration rice: Minister

Amaravati, Oct 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Tuesday said major reforms are being implemented in the Civil Supplies Department, including the introduction of rapid kits to curb the illegal transport of ration rice and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

The government has formulated a new strategy to prevent smuggling networks and ensure swift action against those involved, the minister said in a statement.

“As part of our ongoing reforms in the Civil Supplies Department, we have introduced rapid kits to immediately detect and prevent the illegal transport of ration rice,” Manohar said.

He said 700 mobile rapid kits have been distributed to identify rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The kits contain Potassium Thiocyanide and Hydrochloric Acid solutions, which turn fortified ration rice red upon application, while ordinary rice remains unchanged.

The minister noted that officials earlier had to send samples to laboratories for testing, which caused delays.

“With these rapid kits, officials can now conduct on-the-spot verification and take prompt action against illegal transporters,” he said.

Explaining the process, Manohar said one kilogram of multivitamin mix and iron is added to every 100 kilograms of rice to produce fortified rice.

He dismissed the belief in the existence of “plastic rice” as false and emphasised that fortified rice has higher nutritional value.

Manohar said the previous YSRCP government had allegedly seized around five lakh quintals of rice over five years, whereas the current NDA government seized 5.65 lakh quintals worth Rs 245 crore in just 14 months.

"So far, 230 criminal cases have been registered, and strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities," he added.