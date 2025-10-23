Andhra IT minister focuses on tech, tourism, health, skill partnerships on 5th day of Australia tour

Amaravati, Oct 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh concluded his fifth day in Australia by advancing collaborations in technology, tourism, healthcare, and skill development, TDP said on Thursday.

The IT Minister invited Bupa company to establish a Global Capability Centre in Vizag to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's digital health and IT ecosystem and proposed rural healthcare collaborations and telemedicine initiatives.

"I concluded Day 5 of my Australia tour with meetings at the University of Melbourne, University of Tasmania, Bupa, and Victoria's Minister for Tourism and Sports. We explored collaborations in AI, cyber security, quantum research, digital health, and heritage tourism," Lokesh was quoted as saying in a TDP press release.

At the University of Melbourne, Lokesh sought partnerships in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity. He also deliberated on quantum research, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, and cooperation with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University in the southern state, the release said.

Meeting the officials of the University of Tasmania (UTAS), which is 'ranked Number one globally in climate action', the minister requested support for pharmacy and paramedical curriculum aligned with Australian standards, plus research on rural healthcare and water.

In talks with Victoria's Minister Steve Dimopoulos, Lokesh proposed heritage tourism branding, coastal resilience initiatives, eco-certifications, sports collaborations, adventure tourism in Araku, and youth skill development in green jobs and renewable energy.

Lokesh invited Griffith University in Australia to establish its India Centre in the state to promote joint research, student exchange and academic collaboration.

The minister, who is on a seven-day tour of Australia to promote Andhra Pradesh, visited Griffith University's Gold Coast campus and also held discussions in Brisbane to advance global education, innovation and sports partnerships.

"I held discussions with Griffith University's Vice President (Global) Marnie Watson on setting up the India Centre in Andhra Pradesh and partnering on dual degrees, curriculum co-design and skill certification," the release quoted Lokesh as saying.

He urged the university to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and leading state institutions and invited it to participate in the CII Partnership Summit 2025 and the Global Education Forum.

In Brisbane, Lokesh joined a business roundtable organised by the Consulate General of India and the Australia-India Business Council, where he highlighted the state's role in bilateral trade following the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and also pitched the state as an investment destination.

He noted that the southern state attracted over Rs 10 lakh crore in new investments in 16 months under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and called upon Australian firms to attend the Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam in November.

At an education roundtable hosted by Queensland Trade and Investment, Lokesh underlined the state's education reforms and announced the rollout of AI curriculum from high school level along with AI and Robotics Labs in government schools.

He mentioned that Andhra planned to set up India's first dedicated AI University and is already using AI in governance for service delivery in education, health and welfare.

Lokesh also met Professor Cal Zenger from James Cook University to explore collaboration in aquaculture genetics for disease-resistant breeds, farmer training and AI-based monitoring to boost productivity and sustainability.

Separately, the minister held talks with Populous, the global sports architecture firm behind the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat and other iconic venues, and invited it to contribute to Andhra Pradesh's sports hub vision with sustainable, tourism-driven facility designs.

Lokesh also invited the University of Melbourne to collaborate with the state in advanced research and innovation sectors during the tour.

He met with acting Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Wesley and senior faculty members. Discussions were held on potential partnerships in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Internet of Things and quantum research aimed at strengthening skill development in the state.

"I had the privilege to visit the University of Melbourne and explore collaboration in AI, cyber security, IoT and quantum research to build a future-ready Andhra Pradesh," said Lokesh in a post on X.

The IT Minister further urged the university to engage with Andhra Pradesh in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, health technology and smart city initiatives, tying into the state's long-term growth and sustainability plan.

Such academic partnerships can drive innovation pipelines and open global knowledge channels for the state, he added. PTI MS GDK STH ADB