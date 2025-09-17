Andhra IT Minister Lokesh invites BlackBuck to relocate to Vizag

Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday invited online trucking platform BlackBuck to relocate its operations to Visakhapatnam after its co-founder complained of "worsening infrastructure and commute issues" in Bengaluru.

BlackBuck Co-Founder & CEO Rajesh Yabaji on Tuesday said that the company has decided to move out of its current location at Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.

The ORR, which is one of the IT corridors in the city, often witnesses traffic congestion.

"ORR (Bellandur) has been our "office + home" for the last 9 years. But it's now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out," Yabaji said in a post on 'X'.

"Background: Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way). Roads full of potholes & dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn't see any of this changing in the next 5 years," he added.

Lokesh in a post on 'X' said, "Can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top five cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women." PTI MS STH KH