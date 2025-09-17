Andhra IT Minister Lokesh showcases state's investment potential in London

Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh hosted an investor summit in London ahead of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled at Visakhapatnam in November.

The event, organised at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, was part of the state's global outreach programme, a TDP release said on Wednesday.

"Our message in London is clear: the sunrise state of Andhra Pradesh is the best place to do business in India," said the release, quoting Lokesh and noted that Rs 10 lakh crore investments were secured in 15 months.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's second-longest coastline and its geographic advantage, Lokesh said that the state is focusing on decentralised, cluster-driven growth across multiple sectors, leveraging infrastructure strength, human capital, and natural resources.

The minister stressed the importance of both vertical and horizontal integration, drawing parallels with the global mobile phone supply chain as a model for industrial collaboration and competitiveness.

He emphasised clusterisation within a 100-kilometre radius to ensure efficiency and sustainability, supported by strong education systems, skilling programmes, advanced research facilities, and industry-specific testing infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

He outlined the southern state government's roadmap to make Andhra Pradesh a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047, focusing on data centers, semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led innovation.

Lokesh highlighted the state's unique advantage of solar, wind, and pumped storage resources, claiming that Andhra Pradesh is poised to lead India's green industrial revolution with 100 per cent renewable-based infrastructure.

He assured global investors of fast approvals, transparent land allotments, and proactive facilitation of seamless government support.

According to the TDP, the minister also presented a cluster-based development strategy across sectors, including automotive, drones, aquaculture, semiconductors, pharma, and medical devices, aimed at building integrated and sustainable ecosystems.

Over 150 executives from firms including Ericsson, Cyient, Bank of America, Hinduja Group, and Rolls-Royce attended the roadshow. PTI MS STH KH