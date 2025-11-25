Andhra keen to create ecosystem for small, medium enterprise units: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday said here that the state is keen to create an ecosystem for small and medium enterprise units, with a primary focus on developing the manufacturing sector.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said the government is focused on strengthening skills in the manufacturing industry, a sector India has "lagged".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often said that India needs to grow in the manufacturing sector. This is one area the country has missed out on. We want to ensure that skilling in manufacturing is scaled up in a significant way," the Andhra minister for MSME said.

Srinivas was speaking during the exchange of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), Southern Region.

"Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, now in office for the fourth time, has a larger vision for the MSME sector. He wants to build an ecosystem for SME units, with a clear focus on developing manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The minister said the government is also working to create a platform for universities and industry to collaborate on technological upgrades, enabling MSMEs to scale up.

"There is also a plan to encourage German, European, and other international companies to set up sector-based parks in partnership with local firms. Many global players are looking for local partners, and Andhra Pradesh has been focusing on this in recent times," he said.

On the sectors the state is prioritising, Srinivas said, "medical equipment, aerospace, defence and space." He added that around 175 MSME parks are being developed, and that micro industries are being supported by leasing space within large factories to facilitate their operations.

Meanwhile, IGCC Southern Region Chairman Ranjit Pratap said the partnership between the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation would promote the entry and expansion of German industries across manufacturing and trade sectors in the state.

He said the collaboration would also support the introduction of German curriculum-based technical training and facilitate the establishment of world-class technical training centres in Andhra Pradesh to boost industrial skill capabilities.

An MoU was also signed between Coimbatore-based Gedee Technical Training Institute (GTII), the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), and a newly formed Section 8 company under IGCC.

The signing ceremony was attended by Consul General of Germany Michael Hasper, MEPZ Zonal Development Commissioner Alex Paul Menon, and GTTI Managing Director G D Rajkumar.

Officials said the initiative aims to equip Tamil Nadu’s youth for advanced roles within the state and for globally recognised career opportunities through a Skill Development Centre at MEPZ.

The centre is expected to play a key role as industries increasingly rely on high-precision engineering talent.

Phase I training will focus on shop-floor readiness in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining and digital marketing tools, while phase II will offer deeper specialisations aligned with international certification standards.

"Indo-German trade and manufacturing in India are booming. IGCC aims to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries. These partnerships reflect our commitment to advancing industrial potential and developing skilled talent that will drive future growth," Pratap said. PTI VIJ SSK