Andhra: Krishna, Godavari water levels rise sharply after heavy rains

Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday said water levels in the Krishna and Godavari rivers have risen sharply due to heavy rains in upstream regions.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the water level at Bhadrachalam in Telangana on the Godavari river reached 44.6 feet.

“The water levels in Krishna and Godavari rivers have risen sharply, due to heavy rainfall in upstream areas,” he said in a press release.

At Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage in East Godavari district, inflow and outflow stood at 10.11 lakh cusecs, with the first-level warning continuing, Jain said.

At 6 pm on Saturday, flood water inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river in Vijayawada were recorded at 3.83 lakh cusecs.

Jain noted that a first-level warning would be issued tonight, and a second-level warning could follow by Sunday night or Monday.

Meanwhile, he urged people living in low-lying riparian areas along both rivers to remain alert and take precautions. “People in vulnerable areas should stay vigilant and follow safety measures,” he said.

He directed district officials to set up control rooms and remain available round the clock. Police, irrigation, and municipal staff have been stationed near riverbanks and ghats, and alert messages are being sent to affected residents regularly.

According to APSDMA, light to moderate rains are expected on Sunday in North Andhra, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and Bapatla districts. “A low-pressure system may form over the northern and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday,” Jain added. PTI MS SSK