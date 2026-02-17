Andhra lags in revenue target while borrowings overshoot by 114 per cent: CAG

Amaravati, Feb 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh is lagging behind its budget estimates in terms of revenue, achieving only 61 percent of the targeted Rs 2.18 lakh crore, while overshooting its borrowing target in excess of Rs 10,000 crore, even as two months are left in the fiscal 2025-26, according to the CAG.

TDP leaders or government officials were not immediately available for a comment.

The southern state has achieved 114 per cent of its borrowing target, with loans crossing Rs 90,000 crore at the end of January this year, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) figures.

Though the TDP-led NDA government estimated to borrow nearly Rs 80,000 crore in FY26, it has already borrowed Rs 90,768 crore, according to CAG's monthly indicators for January.

Despite setting a revenue target of Rs 2.18 lakh crore, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government has managed to earn only Rs 1.33 lakh crore. PTI STH GDK SA