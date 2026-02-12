Andhra launches ‘Happy Sunday’ initiative to promote community well-being

Amaravati, Feb 12 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday approved the implementation of ‘Happy Sunday’, a community-led voluntary movement across all urban local bodies, aimed at promoting happiness, emotional well-being, and quality urban life through various activities.

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), said the initiative will engage residents in music, dance, art gatherings, local talent exhibitions, community celebrations, and other activities.

“Government hereby accords approval for the implementation of ‘Happy Sunday’ as a community-led voluntary movement across all Urban Local Bodies in the State of Andhra Pradesh,” Kumar said in an order.

The initiative is proposed to be held on the second and fourth Sundays of every month for two to three hours in the morning.

Resident welfare associations, neighbourhood groups, and similar community bodies will be the primary drivers, with the programme scheduled to commence from February 22.

Urban local bodies will act as facilitators by temporarily permitting the use of streets, parks, and other public spaces for the activities. PTI STH SSK