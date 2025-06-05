Andhra launches massive plantation drive, aims to boost green cover to 50 pc by 2047

Amaravati, Jun 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday launched a massive greening campaign to mark World Environment Day (today), aiming to increase the state’s green cover from 29 to 50 per cent.

As part of the initiative, the government rolled out "Vana Mahotsav (forest festival)" and "End Plastic Pollution" drive, with plans to plant one crore saplings statewide today.

"Currently, Andhra Pradesh’s green cover is over 30.05 per cent, combining 22.96 per cent recorded forest area and 7.09 per cent trees outside forests. Officials aim to add over 32,000 sq.km to reach 50 per cent cover," said a press release.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan launched the programme at the state level. District and grassroots events also began simultaneously across constituencies and institutions.

The CM said that the state should achieve a green cover of 50 per cent to emerge as an example for the country and the world. Everyone in the state should plant trees and there is a need to increase awareness on it.

He also appealed to girls to celebrate Rakhi festival from this year by gifting seeds which match the horoscope of their brothers to promote greenery.

A total of 5.58 crore saplings will be planted during 2025 on 1.8 lakh hectares aiming to achieve 37 per cent green cover by 2029, increasing 1.5 per cent annually, the release said.

Between 2025 and 2030, the government departments will plant over 9.87 lakh hectares, the Forest and Horticulture departments will play a central role, backed by line departments and local agencies, said the release.

Each District's Collector will coordinate efforts, supported by a senior IAS/IFS officer while the Nodal officers will monitor implementation under the “Mission Haritha Andhra Pradesh” banner.

Advanced monitoring will include geo-tagging, drone checks, satellite mapping, and audit-based scoring systems. Real-time dashboards will ensure transparency and public participation in afforestation efforts. PTI MS STH KH