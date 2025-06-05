Andhra launches massive plantation drive, aims to boost green cover to 50 percent by 2047

Amaravati, June 5 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday launched a massive greening campaign to mark World Environment Day (today), aiming to increase the state’s green cover from 29 to 50 percent.

As part of the initiative, the government rolled out “Vana Mahotsav (forest festival)” and “End Plastic Pollution” drive, with plans to plant one crore saplings statewide today.

"Currently, Andhra Pradesh’s green cover is over 30.05 percent, combining 22.96 percent recorded forest area and 7.09 percent trees outside forests. Officials aim to add over 32,000 sq.km to reach 50 percent cover," said a press release.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan launched the programme at the state level. District and grassroots events also began simultaneously across constituencies and institutions.

A total of 5.58 crore saplings will be planted during 2025 on 1.8 lakh hectares aiming to achieve 37 percent green cover by 2029, increasing 1.5 percent annually.

Between 2025 and 2030, the government departments will plant over 9.87 lakh hectares, the Forest and Horticulture departments will play a central role, backed by line departments and local agencies, said the release.

Each District's Collector will coordinate efforts, supported by a senior IAS/IFS officer while the Nodal officers will monitor implementation under the “Mission Haritha Andhra Pradesh” banner.

Advanced monitoring will include geo-tagging, drone checks, satellite mapping, and audit-based scoring systems. Real-time dashboards will ensure transparency and public participation in afforestation efforts.