Andhra launches month-long awareness campaign on GST reform benefits

Amaravati, Sep 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the TDP-led NDA government will undertake a month-long awareness campaign on 'GST 2.0' reforms to enlighten people about the benefits they stand to derive from lower prices through the recent restructuring of the indirect tax regime.

The GST Council has approved a complete overhaul of the goods and services tax regime, slashing tax on several common use items, from hair oil to corn flakes and personal health and life insurance policies and umpteen others.

Addressing the Assembly, the chief minister said the government will organise 65,000 meetings as part of this initiative.

"The state government decided to organise 65,000 meetings starting from today till the Diwali festival. Door-to-door campaigns will be taken up to bring awareness among people about how they are benefiting from the GST cut on essential commodities, household articles, medicines and various other articles," said Naidu.

Observing that the campaign would also be organised across educational institutions also, he called upon all the MLAs and ministers to play an active role in this campaign.

The CM said the reforms will benefit the country to the tune of Rs 2.25 lakh crore and Andhra Pradesh up to Rs 8,000 crore.

Moreover, Naidu highlighted that the GST reforms will help the state government achieve one family - one entrepreneur goal.

According to Naidu, the MSME sector will get a major boost. The 'double engine sarkar' will achieve 'double engine growth' with the GST reforms, he added.

Further, he underscored that the GST 2.0 reforms will strengthen the 'Make in India' programme and pave the way for the promotion of domestic production.

He said the reforms will promote Indian brands in global markets and enable a self-reliant economy.

The chief minister appealed to people to purchase Indian products and thereby become partners of Indian economic growth.

He expressed hope that India will emerge as number one economy by 2047 and Andhra Pradesh as the number one state in the country.

Conveying Dasara and Diwali greetings to people, Naidu appealed to people to celebrate the festivals in a big way with the reduced prices and people-friendly GST reforms.