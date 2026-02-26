Andhra liquor scam case: Avinash Reddy surrenders, remanded

Amaravati, Feb 26 (PTI) M Avinash Reddy, an accused person in the alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, surrendered before the SIT probing the case on Thursday.

Avinash Reddy has been remanded following his surrender, a police official said.

"He (Avinash Reddy) surrendered and has been remanded," the official told PTI.

The investigation identified him as the alleged core operational conspirator, financial controller and execution-level strategist of the "liquor syndicate" that allegedly functioned during the previous government between 2019 and 2024.

According to the investigation, Avinash Reddy, 43, has been identified as the relative of K Rajsekhar Reddy and allegedly operated as a trusted inner circle member of the syndicate.

After his surrender, the SIT arrested him at around 11.30 am and produced him in a local court, which remanded him. PTI STH KH