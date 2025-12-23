Andhra logged top manufacturing sector growth during YSRCP regime, says Jagan

Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) Questioning ruling TDP and Janasena allegations that Andhra Pradesh’s brand value got destroyed during YSRCP regime, the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, citing data attributed to RBI, asserted that the state had performed well in the industrial and manufacturing sectors in terms of GVA, during 2019-24.

Sharing data reportedly released by RBI this month, Jagan underscored that Andhra Pradesh had stood at fifth place in the manufacturing sector at the national level during his regime.

“In terms of GVA (Gross Value Added), in the manufacturing sector growth, Andhra Pradesh stood at No. 1 in South India and No. 5 in India during 2019 – 24,” Jagan said in a post on X.

Likewise, the opposition leader noted that Andhra Pradesh topped industrial sector growth during the five-year period between 2019 – 24 in South India and secured the eighth position at the national level.

Is this destruction of brand Andhra Pradesh or a booming economy because of transformative leadership, Jagan asked, and claimed that "TDP – Janasena lies have been exposed".

The former CM accused TDP and Janasena of persistently indulging in allegations such as ‘Brand AP (Andhra Pradesh) was destroyed owing to YSRCP Government’.

“If this picture was remotely true, then AP’s (Andhra Pradesh) performance in the manufacturing and industry front should have been miserable. But the facts bring to light a totally different picture,” Jagan said.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from TDP. PTI STH ADB