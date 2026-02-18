Andhra: Man accused of raping, killing minor found dead in pond

Madanapalle (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, Kulavardhan, accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Annamayya district, was found dead in a pond on Wednesday, police said.

Kulavardhan was accused of raping and killing his seven-year-old neighbour at Neerugattuvaripalli village.

“Yes, he was found dead in a pond beside a flyover at Angallu, about five to six km from Madanapalle town,” Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.

“We received information at 7 am today about an unidentified male body, and within an hour, we confirmed it was Kulavardhan,” he added.

The girl had gone missing at around 4 pm on Monday, prompting her family to file a police complaint at 7 pm. She was later found dead, concealed in a drum inside Kulavardhan’s home.

Police said the girl’s cause of death was drowning and that there were signs of sexual assault.

According to authorities, the accused killed the girl and hid her body in a drum inside his residence. PTI STH SSK