Andhra: Man arrested for stabbing police inspector, two others

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for stabbing three persons, including a police inspector, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ajay.

According to police, Ajay attacked inspector Srikant when the latter was part of a police team which went looking for him in connection with a tiff.

Ajay stabbed one Chakali Raja when a quarrel broke out among four friends while consuming alcohol late on Sunday night.

Raja sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital Anantapur.

Later, Ajay attacked an autorickshaw driver with a knife.

On finding out that Ajay was hiding in an orchard, the police team approached him, but he stabbed Srikanth, who then shot him in the leg.

Anantapur district Superintendent of Police P Jagadish said that such rowdy elements will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict legal action will be taken to ensure speedy punishment.

The inspector and Ajay were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur where they are undergoing treatment.