Andhra: Man asks wife to reduce volume, gets stabbed

Amaravati, Feb 20 (PTI) A 27 year-old man asking his wife to reduce the TV volume here proved fatal after she stabbed him, ultimately leading to his death, police said on Friday.

Mangalagiri sub-divisional police officer Murali Krishna said Kranthi (25) allegedly stabbed Sheikh Ahmed on Thursday over the television volume issue.

Krishna told PTI that the couple married eight months ago.

According to police, Ahmed died while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the victim's mother lodged a police complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of stabbing her son for being asked to lower the TV volume.

Police registered a case for murder and are in the process of arresting Kranthi. PTI STH SA