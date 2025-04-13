Andhra man found wandering near IB in Jammu; reunited with family

Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that a 50-year-old man, who was recently found wandering near the International Border (IB) in Akhnoor sector here, was reunited with his family.

Venkata Rao, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was missing from home for the last three months and his safe return brought immense relief and joy to his family, the BSF said, reaffirming its commitment to both border security and social responsibility.

“On 11 April 2025, #BSF Akhnoor reunited Venkata Rao, aged 50 years, native of VPO - Nelaturu, Post - Nehaturu, District - East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh missing from home for last 03 months; He was questioned during a routine check near border area of Akhnoor, District Jammu on 31 March 2025,” the BSF Jammu said in a post on X.

"He was unable to provide complete details, BSF officers put in extra efforts to trace his family in Andhra Pradesh. His safe return brought immense relief and joy to his family. BSF officers reaffirmed BSF's commitment to both border security and social responsibility," the post added.