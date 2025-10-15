Andhra: Man poisons two sons, dies by suicide; harassment suspected

Chilakalapadu (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly gave poison to his two minor sons before dying by suicide in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district early Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena said preliminary information indicated that the man, identified as P Kamaraju, was being harassed by a few individuals.

“We have preliminary information that the person (Kamaraju) was being harassed by a few persons. His wife had also died by suicide six years ago following some dispute,” Meena told PTI, confirming the deaths.

According to the SP, Kamaraju is believed to have poisoned his children before hanging himself at around 3 am.

“The exact cause of Kamaraju’s suicide has to be verified,” Meena said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI STH SSK