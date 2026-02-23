Andhra milk 'adulteration': Govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for deceased

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the four people who died after allegedly consuming adulterated milk here in East Godavari district.

Addressing the assembly, the chief minister said his government will bear the entire medical expenditure of the people who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals after consuming the 'adulterated' milk.

"We are offering Rs 10 lakh financial compensation to the family of the deceased and free treatment for all those hospitalised," said Naidu.

The Chief Minister said the government is conducting a 360-degree inquiry and assured strict action against the people responsible for the tragic deaths and hospitalisations.

The TDP supremo noted that if it was found that the adulteration was intentional, then the government will crack down in a stringent manner and issued a warning across the state that adulteration in any form will not be spared.

After consuming the contaminated milk, two persons died on Sunday, while two others died today, besides he hospitalisation of 12 more victims.

According to the preliminary investigation, the contaminated milk caused kidney (renal) failure, leading to sudden urinary blockage and death.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district collector Kirthi Chekuri said that special response teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and providing medical assistance in affected areas, adding that 12 persons requiring dialysis were admitted to hospitals.

It was found that a local milk vendor supplied milk to all affected persons, and he was taken into custody, she said.

"Four persons died and 12 other were hospitalised over the past two days after consuming adulterated milk supplied by an unauthorised vendor in the city," said Chekuri, addressing a press conference.

The district collector said that blood tests are being conducted in 106 households where the vendor has supplied milk, and samples have so far been collected from 73 families under continuous medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the animal husbandry department tested 46 cattle and sent samples to scientific and veterinary laboratories, while Food Safety officials sent milk and curd samples to laboratories in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Likewise, East Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore said post-mortem reports are awaited and the unauthorised dairy unit has been seized, adding legal action will follow confirmation of causes.

Based on the blood samples collected so far, Kishore observed that children and elderly persons appear to be more affected and advised the public to consume only properly boiled milk for the next few days.

Similarly, District Medical and Health Officer V Venkateswara Rao said symptoms included nausea, vomiting and reduced urination, and most patients were above 60 years of age.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Monday following the deaths reported in Rajamahendravaram.

District officials briefed him (Naidu) on medical assistance being provided and arrangements, including field-level camps and rapid test medical camps in affected localities, said an official release.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the best medical care to those undergoing treatment.

Similarly, YSRCP supremo and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the deaths in Rajamahendravaram and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

He said 'negligence' in food safety enforcement had endangered public lives and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the alleged adulteration.

"Such incidents reflect serious lapses in monitoring mechanisms, and immediate corrective steps must be taken to prevent recurrence," said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

He urged the health department to ensure best medical care to those hospitalised, closely monitor their condition and deploy expert teams if necessary. PTI MS STH ROH