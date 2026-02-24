Andhra milk contamination case: No urea traces detected in suspected milk, says Health dept

Rajamahendravaram/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said no traces of urea have been detected so far in the suspected contaminated milk linked to the deaths and hospitalisations here in East Godavari district.

Recently, four people died and nearly 15 others were hospitalised after consuming contaminated milk here.

"No traces of urea have been found so far in the suspected contaminated milk linked to the deaths and hospitalisations reported in East Godavari district," Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G Veerapandian said, addressing a press conference in Amaravati.

Out of the hospitalised people, he said seven remain critical.

He said that if urea had been mixed in the milk, immediate kidney or liver failure would not occur as such complications arise only after prolonged consumption.

Medical experts have indicated that severe complications may arise three to four days after consumption of milk mixed with ethylene glycol, said Veerapandian.

No new cases were reported on Tuesday and continuous health monitoring was being carried out in the affected localities of Rajamundry, located by the Godavari river, he said.

Doctors have been made available round the clock in the identified areas and these measures will continue for another month, he added.

On the advice of senior doctors, special medicines not available locally are being procured from Chennai and Mumbai to improve kidney function of the affected persons, he said.

Meanwhile, samples of curd, ghee, paneer, vinegar and milk remnants collected from the affected houses were sent to National Food Safety Authority-recognised laboratories in Hyderabad and Kakinada for testing.

The milk sold by the vendor was not available, and clarity on the alleged adulteration will emerge based on the laboratory results expected in phases between Wednesday and Saturday, said Veerapandian.

Institute of Preventive Medicine (Food Safety Department) Director Neelakantha Reddy said a special inspection drive will begin from Wednesday at milk sale centres, manufacturers, storage units and wholesale traders across the state.

According to the commissioner, police have also questioned the mechanic who repaired the milk chilling machine as part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected coolant leakage.

According to preliminary epidemiological investigation, milk consumption was identified as the primary cause of the sudden kidney (renal) complications reported among affected persons.

East Godavari District Collector Keerthi Chekuri said milk was supplied to 106 families from a private dairy in Narasapuram village and the supply was immediately stopped.

According to the collector, seven of the 15 hospitalised persons are out of danger while the remaining are on ventilator and dialysis support.

Rapid response teams comprising the district surveillance officer, medical experts, microbiologists and nephrologists were immediately constituted and deployed in the affected areas, she said.

Chekuri said that 14 field surveillance teams visited nearly 680 houses and screened about 960 families. In 110 families, over 290 persons were identified and 315 blood samples collected for examination.

According to the district collector, of the 315 blood samples collected, 313 were found normal, while two persons showed elevated urea and creatinine levels.

Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) formed a team of four veterinary doctors and collected 41 milk samples along with cattle feed and water samples, which were sent to the Veterinary Biological Research Institute for testing.

"With all departments taking coordinated action, the situation is currently under control," Chekuri said.

Meanwhile, the police said that a chemical coolant leak from the freezer of a vendor may have resulted in the death of the four people.

The samples collected from the storage unit and the supplied milk have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Vijayawada for detailed scientific examination.

"The milk was stored in a freezer at the accused person's residence and we suspect that coolant might have leaked into it. All necessary samples have been sent to the FSL," East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore told PTI.

The SP said the vendor stored milk at his house in a freezer with two containers, besides filling six cans from storage tanks for distribution.

A few cans were also filled with freshly collected milk before being supplied to customers in various localities of the city.

It is suspected that one can containing contaminated milk may have been delivered to the households where deaths were reported.

The accused vendor has been taken into custody and the dairy unit linked to the supply has been sealed.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of murder.

Legal action will be taken based on forensic findings and post-mortem reports, the police official said. PTI MS GDK STH SA