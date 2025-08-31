Andhra minister launches smart ration card drive for 1.46 crore beneficiaries

Tenali (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Sunday launched the distribution of smart ration cards in Tenali constituency, where 83,000 beneficiaries have already received theirs. Across the state, a total of 1.46 crore beneficiaries will get the cards, with 5.85 lakh in Guntur district still pending issuance.

“The door-to-door distribution of smart ration cards was launched at Nandivelugu in Tenali constituency, Guntur district,” Manohar said in a statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government is extending smart ration card services to 1.46 crore beneficiaries, ensuring ration benefits reach more than four crore people across the state.

Manohar said the NDA coalition government is delivering "unmatched welfare despite financial challenges" and noted that the smart ration cards will be distributed door-to-door by September 15.

Ration supplies, including red gram, palm oil, and wheat, are provided through 29,000 fair price shops across the state. PTI MS SSK