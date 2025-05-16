Andhra Minister lays foundation for Rs 22,000 crore renewable energy project

Bethapalli (Andhra Pradesh), May 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation for the Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district on Friday.

The 4.8 GWp hybrid farm with BESS (battery energy storage system) would be ReNew’s (a decarbonisation company) largest renewable energy complex, coming up at Bethapalli village in Gooty mandal.

"Today, we are not just laying a foundation stone. We are laying the cornerstone for India’s clean energy revolution. It is an honour to be part of this historic movement," said Lokesh, addressing a meeting while laying the foundation stone.

The launch of the ReNew renewable energy complex is a symbol of bold ambition and sustainable progress, he said.

With an investment of Rs 22,000 crore, this project is not just empowering grids—it is energising homes, fuelling ambition, and lighting the way for a cleaner tomorrow, said Lokesh.

Emphasising the broader vision behind renewable energy initiatives, he observed that renewable energy is not just an industry but a movement.

It's the bridge between the dreams of today and the responsibilities we owe to future generations, he said, adding that sunlight is free, wind is free, and clean air is priceless.

According to Lokesh, every megawatt generated from here sends a message to the world that India ‘leads’ from the front and ‘Andhra Pradesh stands at the helm’.

The ambitious project, backed by an investment of Rs 22,000 crore, is set to play a key role in accelerating the country's transition to clean energy, he said.

Further, the minister highlighted that most of the renewable energy investments are coming to the Rayalaseema region of the southern state, turning it into a clean energy ‘powerhouse’. PTI STH SSK ADB