Andhra Minister Lokesh meets Telangana CM Reddy in Davos, both leaders vow to work together

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday expressed the view that the development of the Telugu states is possible only through cooperation, official sources said.

Lokesh, who met Reddy on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, felicitated the chief minister with a Mangalagiri shawl and presented him with a memento.

Reddy, in turn, felicitated Lokesh, the sources said.

During the meeting, Lokesh explained the reforms undertaken in the Andhra education sector and the progress made in the IT sector.

Discussions were held on the steps being taken under the Andhra model of education and the results being achieved, while Reddy briefed Lokesh on the development initiatives and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana.

"The CM reiterated that the development of the Telugu states is possible only through cooperation. Both the chief minister (Reddy) and the minister (Lokesh) expressed confidence that, by competing in attracting investments, the Telugu states would emerge as a model for the entire country," the sources said.

During the meeting, Reddy said that, as part of the Skill Development Programme, ITIs in Telangana have been fully upgraded with the support of the Tata Group and developed into skill campuses.

Reddy requested Lokesh to visit and study these ITIs.

He also explained that modernisation works worth hundreds of crores of rupees are being undertaken at the Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma temple in Mulugu district, which is visited by crores of devotees.

He said that such an initiative had not been undertaken by any government for decades and that roads and all necessary infrastructure facilities had been provided.

Reddy invited Lokesh to visit the temple and seek the blessings of the forest deities, the sources added.