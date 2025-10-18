Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh begins Australia tour to attract investments

Amaravati, Oct 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday embarked on a seven-day tour of Australia under the ‘Special Visitors Program’, to promote the state as an investment destination.

Describing the programme as a "learning and partnership tour", the IT Minister noted that he will meet university leaders, top CEOs and skills ministers to explore opportunities for the youth of Andhra.

“I’ve departed to Australia today for a 7-day learning and partnership tour under the ‘Special Visitors Program’. I’ll be meeting university leaders, top CEOs, and skills ministers to unlock opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s youth,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

The TDP general secretary added that he would also hold talks with the Australian Seafood Association to help the southern state’s exporters find new markets amid US tariffs.

Further, the IT Minister said he would interact with the Australian Telugu community, calling them a source of ‘incredible strength and ideas’.

“It’s Diwali on the move again this year with the CII roadshow – and if a few Aussie companies choose Andhra Pradesh, that will be the best festive gift for our people,” he added.

PTI STH ROH