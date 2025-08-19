Andhra Minister Narayana slams YSRCP for 'false propaganda' on Amaravati flooding

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Tuesday slammed YSRCP for "indulging in false propaganda’ by claiming that the greenfield capital city of Amaravati has submerged.

Expressing displeasure, the Municipal Minister advised the opposition party leaders to stop spreading such claims.

“Narayana expressed intense anger on YSRCP leaders for indulging in false propaganda that Amaravati has submerged,” an official release quoted the minister as saying.

He questioned the YSRCP's logic, wondering if rainwater entering construction pits meant that the city's iconic buildings had sunk.

According to Narayana, the flooding was restricted to agricultural fields in only two villages and was caused by mud left behind after the construction of a bridge over the western bypass road in Amaravati, which blocked the free flow of a stream.

After visiting the area, Narayana ordered officials to engage excavators to remove the mud and other blockades on the highway to ensure free flow of water.

The Minister also said work in the greenfield capital city would progress at a fast pace, highlighting that construction of employees’ quarters will be completed by next March. PTI STH ROH